Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,087 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.87% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

IHY opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

