Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

