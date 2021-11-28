Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.
NYSE BOH opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
