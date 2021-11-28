Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an outpeform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.28.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.51 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.20 and a one year high of C$83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

