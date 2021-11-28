Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

