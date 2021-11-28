Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Plains GP worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

