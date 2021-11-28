Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.