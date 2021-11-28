Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

