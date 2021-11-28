Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGH opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

