Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 10,997 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,056,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

