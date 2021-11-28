Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $57.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,676.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

