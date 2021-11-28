Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $71.77 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

