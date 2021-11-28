Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 6,337 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

