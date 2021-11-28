Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.