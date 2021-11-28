Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($81.82) to €77.00 ($87.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

