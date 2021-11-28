Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €111.00 ($126.14) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($116.80).

ETR:BMW opened at €85.51 ($97.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

