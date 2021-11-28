Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $62.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

