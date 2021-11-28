Bean Cash Hits One Day Volume of $3,081.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $989,304.68 and $3,081.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,460,124,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

