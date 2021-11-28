Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.36.

SPOT opened at $250.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

