Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
