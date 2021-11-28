Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

