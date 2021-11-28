BEPRO Network Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $55.38 million and $1.87 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

