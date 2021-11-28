Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 119.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

