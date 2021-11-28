Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

