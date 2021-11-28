Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.