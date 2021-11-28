BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

