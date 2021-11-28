Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.66 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.