Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.04. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

