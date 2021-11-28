Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $242.90 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $238.40 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average of $311.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

