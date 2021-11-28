bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BMXMF stock traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

