Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $347.70 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $347.70 million and $9.89 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $30.44 or 0.00055901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

