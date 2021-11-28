BitCore 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,452.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.01 million and $325,452.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,757.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.50 or 0.07469657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00345135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.60 or 0.01013062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00423406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.07 or 0.00407506 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

