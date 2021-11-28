BitTube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $170.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.25 million and $170.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.39 or 0.00427310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,374,966 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

