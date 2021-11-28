BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.