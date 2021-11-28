BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

