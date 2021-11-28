BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.26. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.