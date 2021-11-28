BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

