BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MIY stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
