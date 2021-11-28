BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIY stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

