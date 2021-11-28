Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $11.33 million and $1.58 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

