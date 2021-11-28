Blockstack Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00342486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00233202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

