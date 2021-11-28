BMO Capital Markets Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

