Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 40,434 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 585,167 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.41 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

