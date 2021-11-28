Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.61 and its 200 day moving average is $388.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.