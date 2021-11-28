Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $198.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.28 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

