Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.81 and a 200-day moving average of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.