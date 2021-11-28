Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,434,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.79 and a 200 day moving average of $604.60. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

