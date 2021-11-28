BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

