Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

