Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.