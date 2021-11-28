Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.