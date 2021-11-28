Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $546.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.74 and a 1-year high of $577.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.