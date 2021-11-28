Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.71. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

ABC stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 613,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,824. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

